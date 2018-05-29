Zimmer (chest) is 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs scored in two minor-league rehab games with Double-A Akron.

Zimmer, who has been on the disabled list since May 15 with a chest contusion, joined the RubberDucks on Sunday to kick off his rehab assignment, the final step in his recovery process. According to Daniel Sherriff of 247 Sports, Zimmer is expected to play at least one more rehab game, this one with Triple-A Columbus, before potentially rejoining the Indians later in the week. For now, Greg Allen will continue to man center field until Zimmer is back.