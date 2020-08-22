Zimmer was optioned to the Indians' alternate training site in a corresponding move to Triston McKenzie being recalled to the 28-man roster for his big league debut Saturday.

Zimmer has struggled at the plate throughout his four-year career with the Indians and 2020 was no different story as the former 2014 first-round pick is hitting just .162/.360/.243 with a home run and three RBI across 50 plate appearances. He head to the team's alternate training site with the hopes of being called back up sometime during the regular season.