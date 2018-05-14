Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out again Monday
Zimmer (chest) is out of the lineup Monday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a bruised chest. In his place, Greg Allen will pick up another start in center field, hitting eighth. Consider Zimmer day-to-day.
