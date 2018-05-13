Zimmer (chest) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer will remain on the bench for the third consecutive contest, though it's unclear if Sunday's absence has more to do with the bruised chest or a left-hander (Danny Duffy) being on the mound for Kansas City. In any event, Zimmer will cede his usual spot in center field to Greg Allen, who will hit eighth.