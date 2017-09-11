Zimmer is expected to miss the rest of the 2017 campaign with a broken hand, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

It was expected that Zimmer would miss an extended period of time after he fractured his hand Sunday night. That will end up being the case, as it looks like Zimmer will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. Cleveland's rookie outfielder played in 101 games this season, over which he slashed .241/.307/.385 with eight home runs and 18 stolen bases. With Zimmer out, Greg Allen is in line to spend more time in the Indians' outfield.