Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out of lineup Friday
Zimmer is not in the lineup against Kansas City on Friday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.
Zimmer went 0-for-4 during Wednesday's game, which was his first game back since Saturday after injuring his shoulder last weekend. Greg Allen will get a start in his place while batting ninth in the order.
