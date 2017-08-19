Zimmer is out of Saturday's lineup against the Royals, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Zimmer is showing signs of snapping out of his horrific slump, going 3-for-10 with three strikeouts in his last two games, but the Indians will opt for more of a righty-heavy lineup against lefty Jason Vargas. Brandon Guyer will start in left field while Austin Jackson slides over to patrol center.