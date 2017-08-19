Play

Zimmer is out of Saturday's lineup against the Royals, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Zimmer is showing signs of snapping out of his horrific slump, going 3-for-10 with three strikeouts in his last two games, but the Indians will opt for more of a righty-heavy lineup against lefty Jason Vargas. Brandon Guyer will start in left field while Austin Jackson slides over to patrol center.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast