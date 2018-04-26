Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out of Thursday's lineup
Zimmer is not in the lineup against Seattle on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer will remain on the bench for a second straight day while Rajai Davis draws another start in center field with left-hander James Paxton on the hill for the Mariners. Over 20 appearances this season, Zimmer is hitting .271/.295/.373 with one home run, three RBI and three stolen bases. Expect Zimmer back in the lineup for Friday's game with right-hander Erasmo Ramirez toeing the rubber.
