Zimmer (side) started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a home run Tuesday in a rehab appearance for the Indians' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate.

After serving as a designated hitter in his first rehab outing Sunday, Zimmer received the green light to play his first defensive innings in affiliated ball since June 10, 2018. Zimmer's recovery from shoulder surgery has kept him off the field for much of the past 14 months, but it's a side issue that cropped up during spring training that remains the prior focus of his rehab program. Due to the extensive time he's missed, Zimmer will likely require a full 20-day rehab stint before being activated from the 60-day injured list.