Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Ready to DH in Arizona
Zimmer (side) will DH in extended spring training games over the weekend, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer has been sidelined all season with a side injury he suffered at the end of spring training, so he'll likely need to play in a good amount of rehab games before being cleared to rejoin the big-league club.
