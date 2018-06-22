Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Receives shoulder injection
Zimmer (shoulder) received an anti-inflammatory shot for the inflammation in his right shoulder Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer sustained the shoulder injury June 13 and has since been battling inflammation that put him on the minor-league disabled list. The 25-year-old will miss at least four weeks and could be held out through early August.
