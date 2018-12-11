Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Rehab progressing well
Zimmer's rehab following July shoulder surgery is going well, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The outfielder has been rehabbing at the Indians' spring facility in Goodyear, Arizona. He is expected to begin a throwing program and a hitting program soon. The 26-year-old appeared in just 34 games prior to the injury in 2018, hitting .226/.281/.330 with two homers and four steals.
