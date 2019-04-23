Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Remains in Arizona for rehab
Zimmer is still in Arizona rehabbing a side injury that he suffered at the end of spring training, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Zimmer sustained the injury while making a throw to a base near the end of March, and he's only been cleared to take dry cuts at this point. It looks as though he's at least a couple weeks away from a return given his lack of progress.
