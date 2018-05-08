Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Remains sidelined Tuesday
Zimmer (shoulder) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Zimmer will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury after crashing into the outfield wall during Saturday's loss to the Indians. Consider him day-to-day. Rajai Davis is starting in center field and hitting eighth in his stead.
