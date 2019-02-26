Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Remains without timetable
Zimmer (shoulder) remains without a timetable for a return to game activity, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old is said to be taking batting practice on the field and throwing from 135 feet with no issues. It sounds like his rehab is going well, but the Indians are understandably taking it slow with Zimmer this spring after the labral repair surgery. Keep in mind his original timetable after the July procedure was 8-to-12 months. He could eventually push for an outfield spot.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Feels ready for spring•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Rehab progressing well•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out for remainder of 2018•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Receives shoulder injection•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Undergoing MRI on shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...