Zimmer (shoulder) remains without a timetable for a return to game activity, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old is said to be taking batting practice on the field and throwing from 135 feet with no issues. It sounds like his rehab is going well, but the Indians are understandably taking it slow with Zimmer this spring after the labral repair surgery. Keep in mind his original timetable after the July procedure was 8-to-12 months. He could eventually push for an outfield spot.

