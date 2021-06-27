site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Retreats to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zimmer is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Zimmer has been in a skid at the plate of late, recording just two hits in his last 17 at-bats. Harold Ramirez will shift to center field as Josh Naylor gets the nod in right field Sunday.
