site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-bradley-zimmer-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zimmer isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Zimmer went 0-for-2 with a strikeout while starting in center field in Wednesday's matinee. Oscar Mercado will take over in center field and bat seventh in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read