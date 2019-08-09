Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Returning to game action
Zimmer (side) will play for the Arizona League Indians on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Zimmer has finally been cleared to return to game action, though he'll serve as the designated hitter Saturday. He'll then be tasked with playing the outfield at some point next week. Considering Zimmer has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors before being activated from the injured list.
