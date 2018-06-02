Zimmer will start in center field and bat ninth for the Indians on Saturday against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday, but he ceded the start in center field to Greg Allen in his first game back. Given his struggles at the plate this season, it's possible he will see more days off with Allen around, but Zimmer's play in center field could keep him in the lineup. Melky Cabrera will take a seat Saturday, with Allen shifting over to play right field.