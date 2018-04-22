Zimmer was scratched from the Cleveland lineup Sunday against the Orioles due to a right ankle sprain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Indians are terming the injury as "mild," so Zimmer's removal from the starting nine may be precautionary more than anything else. Rajai Davis will replace Zimmer in the lineup and start in center field while hitting at the bottom of the order.

