Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Zimmer was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Royals due to a bruised chest, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Manager Terry Francona said that Zimmer is still feeling a bit of soreness when he swings the bat, so he will give the outfielder another day off. Zimmer has only played in one game since crashing into the outfield wall at Yankee Stadium last weekend, and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale. In his place, Brandon Guyer will start in right field and Greg Allen will move over to man center field.
