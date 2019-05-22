Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Set for outfield work
Zimmer (side) is set to play outfield in extended spring games in Arizona, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Zimmer has been out all season due to recovery from shoulder surgery as well as side soreness. He served as the designated hitter in some extended spring games over the weekend and is now set to play the field. Given the length of his absence, he'll need quite a few rehab games before returning to Cleveland.
