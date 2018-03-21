Play

Zimmer (groin) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona admitted that Zimmer likely could have been back on the field Wednesday were it not a spring training contest. The outfielder was scratched from Monday's outing with mild groin tightness but should be fully recovered after a couple days off.

