Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Settling into seventh spot
Zimmer will start in center field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Rockies.
The return of Jason Kipnis (hamstring) from the disabled list Sunday has resulted in Zimmer tumbling down the batting order, as he'll slot into the seventh spot for the third consecutive contest. The drop down in the lineup probably won't be conducive to as much run scoring as Zimmer had enjoyed while handling leadoff duties, but the rookie hasn't exactly helped his cause by going 0-for-6 at the dish in the previous two contests.
