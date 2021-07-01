Zimmer is on the bench for Thursday's game against the Astros with an ankle injury, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Since Houston is starting a lefty pitcher (Framber Valdez) in the series opener, the lefty-hitting Zimmer would have been a candidate to sit regardless of his health. Zimmer appeared to sustain the ankle injury on an RBI triple in the second half of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, as he was removed from the contest in the top of the seventh inning. Oscar Mercado replaced Zimmer in center field, and the former will draw the start Thursday while the latter remains on the bench.