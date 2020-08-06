site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Sitting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zimmer is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Zimmer has started four of the past five games, going 2-for-10 with a run scored and a 3:4 BB:K. Oscar Mercado is covering left field in this one, with Delino DeShields starting in center.
