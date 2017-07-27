Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Stays hot Wednesday
Zimmer went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Angels.
That's now three straight multi-hit performances for the rookie, who's also hitting .367 (11-for-30) over his last eight games with two homers, two steals, eight runs and 10 RBI. With the entire Cleveland offense beginning to catch fire, Zimmer should remain extremely productive hitting at the top of the order.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Grand slam highlights huge Tuesday performance•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Leads off Wednesday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Keeps good times rolling with two RBI•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not starting Friday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...