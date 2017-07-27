Zimmer went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

That's now three straight multi-hit performances for the rookie, who's also hitting .367 (11-for-30) over his last eight games with two homers, two steals, eight runs and 10 RBI. With the entire Cleveland offense beginning to catch fire, Zimmer should remain extremely productive hitting at the top of the order.

