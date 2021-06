Zimmer went 3-for-6 with two RBI and two stolen bases in Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Zimmer surprisingly started in both of Monday's games and turned in a pretty productive outing after knocking in a run and stealing a base in each game. The 28-year-old was hitless through his first six plate appearances after being called up earlier in the week, so it was encouraging to see him get going a bit and be active on base.