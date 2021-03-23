Zimmer is competing with Ben Gamel for the starting center field role to begin the regular season, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

At the outset of spring training, it was presumed that Zimmer's primary competition for a lineup spot was Oscar Mercado. However, with Mercado optioned to the minor-league camp, Zimmer would appear to be the front-runner based on his strong spring training performance, during which he's hit .333/.472/.407 across 32 plate appearances. However, the team reportedly is hesitant to declare him the everyday center fielder based on perceived inconsistency to go along with a history of struggles to remain healthy.