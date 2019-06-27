Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Still no return timeline
Zimmer (side) remains without a timetable for his return, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Zimmer recently suffered a setback in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, though he has since resumed throwing to 60 feet and is hitting with no issues. The outfielder will continue to ramp up his activities at the team's spring training facilities until he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment, at which point a timetable for his return should emerge.
