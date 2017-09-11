Zimmer has been diagnosed with a fracture of the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Indians won their 18th straight Sunday, but it sounds like they have lost Zimmer for a while, possibly for the rest of the regular season. Zimmer will visit a hand specialist at some point this week to determine a course of action. Greg Allen seems like the favorite for starts in center field in the meantime.