Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Suffers shoulder injury
Zimmer injured his right shoulder and will be sidelined for five days, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Zimmer suffered the injury during batting practice, though specifics regarding the issue remain unclear. The 25-year-old was hitting just .111/.158/.278 through four games with Triple-A Columbus prior to suffering the injury.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Banished to minors•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Two hits in Saturday's return•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Activated Friday, but not in lineup•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Will be activated Friday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: On rehab at Double-A•
