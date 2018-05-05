Zimmer exited Saturday's loss to the Yankees with a left shoulder bruise, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer crashed into the wall in the seventh inning on a double hit by Austin Romine and was promptly removed from the game. The injury doesn't appear overly severe, but it wouldn't be surprising for the Indians to give the 25-year-old a day off or two, depending how he feels Sunday.

