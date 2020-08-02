Zimmer went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Twins.

It doesn't seem like much, but Cleveland only managed two hits in total off Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota bullpen, so Zimmer's contribution stands out. The steal was his first of the season, and the 27-year-old is slowly pushing his way into a regular role -- he's started six of the last eight games, going 5-for-17 with a homer and Saturday's stolen base. Perhaps more importantly, he has a solid 2:4 BB:K -- strong plate discipline from a player with a career strikeout rate north of 30 percent through the equivalent of a season's worth of big-league plate appearances since 2017.