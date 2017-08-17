Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Takes seat for Game 2
Zimmer is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Zimmer will head to the bench after going 1-for-5 with a single in Game 1. He broke out of his 0-for-33 stretch to start August, but he's still just 1-for-37 with 19 strikeouts in 14 games this month. Abraham Almonte will start for him in center field, batting seventh.
