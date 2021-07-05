Zimmer isn't starting Monday's game against the Rays.
Zimmer returned from an ankle injury Friday and went 0-for-8 with two RBI, three walks and four strikeouts across the last three games. Oscar Mercado will start in center field and bat ninth.
