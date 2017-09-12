Indians' Bradley Zimmer: To undergo surgery Tuesday
Zimmer (hand) will undergo surgery to repair his fractured fourth metacarpal Tuesday morning in New York City, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer does not yet have a timetable for his return. While he is not expected to play again this season or in the postseason, it would be a shock if Zimmer wasn't healthy by spring training 2018.
