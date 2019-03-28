The Indians placed Zimmer (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Zimmer only recently returned to action in minor-league games after he had been sidelined since last June following shoulder surgery, so he'll need additional time at extended spring training to pick up steady at-bats and outfield work. The Indians haven't outlined a timeline for Zimmer to join the big club, but once that happens, he could settle into a starting role in an outfield lacking in high-end options.

