Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Two hits in Saturday's return
Zimmer went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Twins.
Hitting ninth in his first action since coming off the disabled list, Zimmer recorded his first multi-hit game since April 24. The 25-year-old had a rough start to the season at the plate and now carries a .235/.291/.343 slash line, but his glove should keep him in the lineup on most days and Zimmer will get a chance to improve on those numbers now that's he's healthy again.
