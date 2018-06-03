Zimmer went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Twins.

Hitting ninth in his first action since coming off the disabled list, Zimmer recorded his first multi-hit game since April 24. The 25-year-old had a rough start to the season at the plate and now carries a .235/.291/.343 slash line, but his glove should keep him in the lineup on most days and Zimmer will get a chance to improve on those numbers now that's he's healthy again.

