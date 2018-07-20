Zimmer underwent right shoulder surgery Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona didn't provide any additional details on Zimmer's procedure besides the fact that Dr. Keith Meister performed the operation in Texas. A timetable and recovery plan should come to light within the next couple days, though it's expected that Zimmer will be sidelined through the month of August. He initally hit the minor-league DL after suffering the injury in mid-June.

