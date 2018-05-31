Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Will be activated Friday
Zimmer (chest) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer has been on the disabled list since May 15 with a chest contusion. He experienced no setbacks in his return to game action -- going 2-for-7 with a pair of walks and stolen bases in three rehab games between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus -- clearing the way for him to rejoin the big club before the weekend. Once activated, Zimmer will immediately reclaim his role as the team's primary center fielder, likely sending Greg Allen to the bench or the minors. The 25-year-old was hitting just .224/.283/.337 across 32 games prior to landing on the shelf.
