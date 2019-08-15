Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Will continue rehab at Double-A
Zimmer (side) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Akron early next week, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Zimmer has been sidelined for the entirety of the season as he deals with shoulder and side injuries, but he appears to be progressing toward a return to the major-league club. The 26-year-old is likely still a few weeks from a return to the majors, but it's encouraging to see his rehab progress so quickly after resuming live game action Saturday.
