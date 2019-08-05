Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Working out again
Zimmer (side) is progressing from a recent setback in his recovery from a strained side muscle and recently resumed throwing to bases at the Indians' spring training facility in Arizona, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Though he no longer seems to be affected by the surgery he required on his shoulder last June, Zimmer has been inhibited by the side issue since the spring and has yet to appear in even a minor-league rehab game this season. The Indians seem optimistic that he may be able to play in simulated or even minor-league games in the weeks to come, but the outfielder might have already run out of time to make a potential return to the big club in 2019.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Still no return timeline•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not yet ready for rehab•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Set for outfield work•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Ready to DH in Arizona•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Remains in Arizona for rehab•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Battling side soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...