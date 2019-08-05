Zimmer (side) is progressing from a recent setback in his recovery from a strained side muscle and recently resumed throwing to bases at the Indians' spring training facility in Arizona, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Though he no longer seems to be affected by the surgery he required on his shoulder last June, Zimmer has been inhibited by the side issue since the spring and has yet to appear in even a minor-league rehab game this season. The Indians seem optimistic that he may be able to play in simulated or even minor-league games in the weeks to come, but the outfielder might have already run out of time to make a potential return to the big club in 2019.