Barnes signed a minor-league deal with the Indians that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The 31-year-old journeyman failed to reach the majors for the first time since 2011, spending all of 2017 at the Triple-A level with the Marlins. He hit .276/.331/.420 with 11 home runs and 15 steals in 451 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League. The Indians have enough outfield depth that they are invested in that it would be hard to envision Barnes carving out a big-league role in 2018 without a handful of injuries.