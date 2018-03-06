Indians' Brandon Guyer: Advances to front-toss
Guyer (wrist) began hitting front-toss Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This is a big step for the embattled outfielder, as he just began participating in baseball activities a week ago. It's unclear how close he is to getting back into a game, but more information should come forth as he progresses further in his rehab program. As things stand now, Guyer's status for Opening Day is still in question.
