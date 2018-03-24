Guyer (wrist) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Guyer is recovering from October wrist surgery and is just now making his Cactus League debut. His status for Opening Day is unclear and could depend on how his wrist responds to game action. If he does open the year on the roster, he'll likely be nothing more than the short side of a platoon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories