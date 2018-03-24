Indians' Brandon Guyer: Back in lineup Saturday
Guyer (wrist) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Guyer is recovering from October wrist surgery and is just now making his Cactus League debut. His status for Opening Day is unclear and could depend on how his wrist responds to game action. If he does open the year on the roster, he'll likely be nothing more than the short side of a platoon.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Will play Saturday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Resumes playing in minor-league games•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Cleared for regular batting practice•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Advances to front-toss•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Shut down for a few days•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...