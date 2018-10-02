Guyer is not playing in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage due to a right shoulder issue, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The nature and severity of the injury are not clear, but it was enough to keep him out for the entirety of last weekend's series against the Royals. If Guyer is able to make the ALDS roster, he'll likely start against lefty Dallas Keuchel and be an option off the bench in the other games.