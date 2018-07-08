Indians' Brandon Guyer: Cleared to start Sunday
Guyer (knee) will start in right field and hit fifth Sunday against the Athletics, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Guyer had been on the bench for the previous three games with a bruised left knee, but was able to enter Saturday's game as a pinch hitter, striking out in his lone at-bat. With the Indians apparently comfortable with his health, Guyer should re-emerge as a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching.
