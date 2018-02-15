Guyer (wrist) has been cleared for all throwing and outfield work, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Guyer is progressing well from October wrist surgery, though he still hasn't been cleared to resume hitting and his status for Opening Day remains in doubt. He'll be reevaluated next week, at which point a clearer timetable will hopefully emerge. Even if Guyer were to be sidelined for the start of the season, the Indians are expecting him to be available for the majority of the campaign.