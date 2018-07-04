Guyer exited Tuesday's win over the Royals with a left knee bruise, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Guyer fouled a balled off the knee and was unable to finish the game, being replaced by Tyler Naquin for the ninth inning. The severity of the injury is currently unclear, and the 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories